WATCH: GG Jackson Speaks With Media

Every major South Carolina site, fan, and opponent will rave about forward GG Jackson this season. While it may be unfair to some of the other personnel, the reality is this team goes as far as Jackson can.

Jackson spoke with the media on Wednesday for the first time since arriving on campus. The talented big bounced with energy, praising teammates and giving clear, concise answers.

His maturity jumped out; Jackson should be a high school senior but carries himself like a ten-year veteran. His youthful energy should be a major positive for this squad, but it's clear that when he has to get down to business, he will be ready for work.

South Carolina hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since 2017 when they made the Final Four behind the dynamic play of guard Sindarius Thornwell. Jackson elevates their ceiling and puts them in rare air.

He has been touted as a potential NBA lottery pick, meaning national eyes will always be on him. The stakes are high for Jackson and South Carolina, but the early returns seem promising.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.