Former Gamecock Great A'ja Wilson Captures First WNBA Title

A'ja Wilson won a national championship in 2017 when she dominated the hardwood for the Gamecocks. Present day, her commitment to her craft has led to another ring, this time at the professional ranks, as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-71 on Sunday evening to win the WNBA title.

The WNBA regular season MVP and Defensive Player of the Year took over in the postseason, averaging a double-double throughout the playoffs while also shooting an incredibly efficient 55.1% from the field. Playing as a part of a dynamic foursome for the Aces in Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and herself, the Aces would lose only two of their ten postseason games.

In a way, this title run served as a redemption tour for the Las Vegas Aces, as the Aces were swept in the 2020 WNBA finals by the Seattle Storm three games to none. It's Las Vegas' first ever WNBA title in their franchise history, and with the young core of stars they have, while also being led by head coach Becky Hammon, they look to be a force in the WNBA for years to come.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.