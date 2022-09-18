South Carolina vs. Charlotte Odds, Betting Line

The Gamecocks begin a new chapter on their season. The next two weeks are about regrouping and discovering who they are before they begin their SEC schedule.

They take on the Charlotte 49ers this Saturday at home, their second home night game through four weeks. Several major betting sites have posted lines for the game, which can be found below.

Draft Kings: South Carolina -22, ML -2000

Caesars Sportsbook: South Carolina -23, ML -2000

Points Bet Sportsbook: South Carolina -22.5, ML -2000

The over/under has been set at 64.5-points on most sites. The public action is fairly even, as both lines are -110 as of Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Shane Beamer promised a better showing to fans, saying he did a "horse crap" job preparing them for Georgia. The group showed major inconsistencies, which linebacker Brad Johnson addressed in his press conference.

South Carolina takes on Charlotte on Saturday before hosting South Carolina State. They have several identity problems on both sides of the ball, and large cushions will allow them to play around and find things that work for them. Their effort remains a positive, but they have not played winning football for consecutive weeks.

