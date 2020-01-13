Gamecocks take top spot in AP Poll

The South Carolina Gamecocks took care of business during a week of upsets and as a result are the number one team in the nation according to the last AP Poll.

The Gamecocks received 20 first place votes after receiving just one in previous weeks and moved up three spots. They defeated No. 21 Arkansas last week and are undefeated in conference play.

Meanwhile, UConn dropped to No. 4 after getting soundly defeated by Baylor. Baylor jumped to No. 2.

South Carolina returns to the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll for the first time since February of 2015, which capped a 12-week run at the position. The Gamecocks went on to reach their first NCAA Final Four at the end of that season.

"Our 'Woman Up' theme this season is about approaching each practice and game with a focused, disciplined and trusting mindset," USC head coach Dawn Staley said in a press release issued by the school. "Our players have embraced this process, and their commitment to hard work has earned them the No. 1 ranking in the country."

This season, the Gamecocks have more wins over RPI top-50 teams than any other team in the country and their five wins over nationally ranked teams top any other team in the country. South Carolina's ranked wins include victories over then-No. 4 Maryland, then-No. 2 Baylor and then-No. 13 Kentucky with is lone loss come to then-No. 17 Indiana on a neutral court.

South Carolina is back in action Thursday night at SEC rival Missouri. Tipoff in Columbia, Mo., is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Here's the compete AP Women's Top 25 list with first place votes and records:

1. South Carolina (20) 16-1

2. Baylor (7) 13-1

3. Stanford (1) 15-1

4. UConn 13-1

5. Louisville (2) 16-1

6. Oregon 13-2

7. UCLA 16-0

8. Oregon St. 15-1

9. NC State 15-1

10. Mississippi St. 15-2

11. Kentucky 14-2

12. Texas A & M 14-2

13. Florida St. 15-2

14. DePaul 15-2

15. Indiana 14-3

16. Gonzaga 16-1

17. West Virginia 13-1

18. Arizona St. 13-4

19. Missouri St. 14-2

20. Maryland 12-4

21. Arizona 13-3

22. Iowa 13-3

23. Arkansas 14-3

24. Tennessee 13-3

25. South Dakota 16-2