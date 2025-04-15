Gamecocks Star Forward Collin Murray-Broyles Declares for the NBA Draft
Despite the disappointing season, the South Carolina Gamecocks men’s basketball team found an undisputed star in sophomore, Collin Murray-Broyles. Despite his performances not always translating into wins, Murray-Broyles consistently dominated teams on his way to earning All-SEC second team honors. Despite massive NIL offers to transfer and the option to remain a Gamecock, the star forward has officially made his decision on his basketball future.
This morning, as expected, Collin-Murray Broyles officially declared for the NBA draft, releasing a statement on his Instagram account that said,
“To the city of Columbia and Gamecock Nation, THANK YOU for shaping me into the basketball player and, most importantly, the person I am today. South Carolina will always be my home! I couldn’t have gotten here without everyone who has been in my corner since day one.”
Murray-Broyles led the Gamecocks in scoring (16.8) and rebounding (8.3). At 6-foot-7. 230 pounds, the now former Gamecock was a dominant post scorer with an array of moves as well as being able to be an effective defender down low and on the perimeter. His physical play has drawn comparisons to two former New York Knicks, being Anthony Mason and Julius Randle.
All of these accolades and attributes have left Murray-Broyles a staple in the top-20 of most mock drafts, with some having projected as a top-15 Lottery Pick. If he is selected in the first round, he would be only the third Gamecock taken in the first round since 1975, with the last being Renaldo Balkman in 2006.
The Gamecocks have been active in the portal with five additions to the team, but Murray-Broyles’ declaration may add another layer of need for the upcoming season. Do not be surprised to see them add another forward or center before the first tip of their 2025-2026 campaign.
