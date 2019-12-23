Tyasha Harris shocked herself with 70 foot buzzer beater

It was the shot seen around the internet Sunday as South Carolina's Tyasha Harris went viral for her 71-foot buzzer beater against South Dakota.

Clips of her shot we retweeted by various media accounts with many calling for the play to be number one on Sportcenter's Top 10.

The play reportedly did make the countdown and took a high spot.

After the game Harris explained what was going through her mind during that quick 1.5 seconds. She said she's practiced long shots before, but typically had little success.

"Not from that distance, but I always actually shoot the half-court shot before we end shoot around usually I miss it, almost every time, but last game I made the half-court shot after shoot around. So I was kind of prepared,” Harris said.

The made a believer out of head coach Dawn Staley.

“She threw the ball down the other end and I’m like ‘oh her shooting percentage is gonna go down,’” Staley said with a laugh. “I saw it go in and I was like ‘oh wow, why was I thinking that way? I’ve got to think more positive.’”