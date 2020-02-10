GamecockDigest
Harris Named to Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10

University of South Carolina Athletics

 For the second time in as many seasons, South Carolina senior guard Tyasha Harris has been named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10 Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. The award, in its 21st season, recognizes the point guard who exhibits the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman. Fans can vote on the Women's Starting Five beginning on Fri., Feb. 14.

Harris is the leader on and off the court that has the youthful Gamecocks atop the national rankings and the SEC standings. She leads the SEC with 5.2 assists per game, which ranks among the top 30 in the nation. Her 2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio is also among the nation's top 20. In nine games against ranked opponents, Harris has her hands on nearly one-third of the team's scoring between her 11.7 points per game and the 12.9 points scored off her turnovers. Overall for the season, she is scoring a career-best 11.8 points per game, including a career-high 38.6 percent from 3-point range.

The selection committee for the Nancy Lieberman Award is composed of top college women's basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies, which begins on Fri., Feb. 14. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Lieberman Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy's in Los Angeles, Calif., on Fri., Apr. 10, along with the other four members of the Women's Starting Five.

No. 1/2 South Carolina is back at Colonial Life Arena tonight, hosting No. 4/6 UConn at 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.

2020 Nancy Lieberman Award Finalists

Te'a Cooper, Baylor

Crystal Dangerfield, UConn

Kelly Campbell, DePaul

Ali Patberg, Indiana

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

Destiny Slocum, Oregon State

Stella Johnson, Rider

Tyash Harris, South Carolina

Sug Sutton, Texas

Japreece Dean, UCLA

Gamecocks to be tested as a program against No. 5 UConn

The Gamecock freshmen, veterans, each head coach Dawn Staley will be tested Monday night against No. 5 UConn

Chaunte'l Powell

Oh Named SEC Pitcher Of The Week

After a perfect weekend in the circle, Oh becomes the first Gamecock to win conference honors this season.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Cousinard earns SEC Player of the Week honors

The redshirt freshman has been the force behind the Gamecocks playing with consistency

University of South Carolina Athletics

Duke and UNC rivalry game provides another thriller.

Chaunte'l Powell

Could Jordan Burch be heading to LSU?

National Signing Day left more questions than answers as the five-star DT's LOI was not sent in. Which leaves the question could he flip?

Chaunte'l Powell

Penn State reportedly eyeing South Carolina defensive line coach.

Chaunte'l Powell

How the South Carolina 2020 recruiting class stacks up

Desptite a 4-8 finish last year Will Muschamp put together a recruiting class comparable to some of the better ones in program history.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina's football page announces Jordan Burch is a officially a Gamecock

The announcement came Thursday night.

Chaunte'l Powell

Five Gamecocks invited to NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to start Feb. 23.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Boston's Double Double Powers Carolina Past No. 25 Arkansas

The Gamecocks move to 10-0 in the SEC after the 86-65.

University of South Carolina Athletics