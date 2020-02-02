Kotsar's big night propels South Carolina past Missouri

The South Carolina Gamecocks came out energized against Missouri and never lost their intensity in the 76-54 win.

The win is the third straight for the Gamecocks (13-8, 5-3 SEC) and they have shown they might be turning a corner as they staved off several Missouri (10-11, 2-6) runs throughout the contest.

On the first possession of the game, USC forces Mizzou into bad shot with one second on shot clock then on the other end Maik Kotsar hit a contested shot in the post to put the Gamecocks up 2-0. This was the start to an 8-0 run.

Kotsar went on to have a big night finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Defensively, USC held the Tigers to 2-of-14 shooting from the field at one point, with Mizzou hitting just one of 10 shots during a six minute stretch in the first half.

The Gamecocks went into the halftime break with a 39-26 lead.

In the second half a Keyshawn Bryant block led to a USC fastbreak that ended with Jermaine Cousinard finding Kotsar or the dunk to put the Gamecocks up 44-28.

Kotsar also shot a game-high ten freethrows, which USC head coach Mike Martin said was a product of Kotsar being in attack mode. Martin noted that that’s when he’s at his best.

“He’s being aggressive and when he plays aggressive he’s a really good player,” he said. “I’m really happy for Maik. Once again, senior playing his tail off to help our team. I’ve got so much respect for seniors. They grow, they fight, they take my coaching, which is not easy and then they spread their wings senior year and go and play their tails off. I’m really happy or Maik.”

Cousinard finished with 15 points on the night and AJ Lawson chipped in 13.