Lamont Paris Speaks After Loss To Ole Miss

The South Carolina Gamecocks' head men's basketball coach spoke to the media after another disappointing showing at home.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Life at the Colonial Life Arena hasn't been so fun recently for the South Carolina Gamecocks. In their first three home conference games, they've lost in either convincing or blowout fashion, and the most shocking part is that they've yet to lead for a single second in a home conference matchup. 

Their latest debacle came against the Ole Miss Rebels, who, despite having lost six straight coming into the game, managed to keep the Gamecocks out of arms reach most of the way. They collectively stonewalled South Carolina's offense, which head coach Lamont Paris noted in his post-game presser.

"We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well at multiple positions. When Hayden [Brown], GG [Jackson] and Meechie [Johnson] in particular struggle to score the basketball, it ends up being a struggle for us," Lamont admitted. "We don’t get a lot of stuff at the basket... [and] I think we’ve got some guys that are jump shooters by nature, which is not a criticism necessarily, it’s a fact, and at times it’s a hard living to make.”

One specific player who's struggled over the past few games has been GG Jackson, who's seemingly hit the dreaded freshman wall where his predictable play style has caught up to him, something Paris said can be tweaked in minuscule ways.

"Maybe get in the gym a little more, let’s dissect what you’re doing with your shot… are there small things that we can pinpoint that you can easily change… I think we gotta get in there and grind, and it happens to every single player.”

In terms of his post-game message, the first-year coach kept it simple with his players.

“Just that you have to get onto the next game… they keep comin’, Auburn’s gonna come in here Saturday and they don’t care. They could care less about what happened today, they’ll come in here and try to beat us as badly as they can."

