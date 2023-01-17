The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off their second straight 40-plus defeat at their home floor, as they were shellacked by the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday afternoon.

Lamont Paris' squad will have the opportunity to get back in the column later this evening when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels, who happen to be the only other team in the SEC with a sub-.500 record.

While the Rebels might not look good from a record standpoint, they could still be problematic for the Gamecocks' regarding their frontcourt play. The Rebels are a top-50 team getting second-chance opportunities on the offensive end, averaging 12.4 offensive rebounds per game.

Ole Miss is also a hard-nosed defensive team that's only allowed their opponent to cross the 70-point threshold three times all season, something the Gamecocks' offense has only accomplished in 5 of the 18 games they've played.

This game could turn into an absolute rock fight between these two squads, and if the Gamecocks want to come out with the victory, it may be based on how much grit they display on the hardwood in the Colonial Life Arena.

How To Watch South Carolina vs. Ole Miss

Gameday: Tuesday, January 17th, 2023.

Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. Game time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, SC)

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, SC) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

