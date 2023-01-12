Meechie Johnson and GG Jackson The Key To Success

Meechie Johnson and GG Jackson have been the pillars of South Carolina basketball for the 2022-2023 campaign. Both are the top two leading scorers on the team averaging north of 12 points per game. Johnson has been the catalyst for the Gamecock's offense for the start of the new year, averaging 21 points since the first of January.

Having his best game of the season at Rupp Arena this past Tuesday, shooting a blistering 60% from behind the arc (6-10), Johnson seems to be hitting his stride at the right time.

In the post-game conference, Johnson was asked about his shooting performance, and he stated. "It's a gift. Sometimes I see the rim, and I just shoot," said Johnson.

Now shooting 38% for the season, which is not where the Cleveland, Ohio native wants to be but is progress. If he can stay hot and improve his percentage, Johnson may be what his team needs to climb in seeding for the SEC tournament and take some of the scoring pressure off the true freshman GG Jackson.

Though Jackson has struggled this new year before the Kentucky game, rest sure that the talented freshman will return to form. Being handed the keys to the offense, it was only a matter of time before Jackson's youth was even more glaring.

However, while being young, his footwork is better than most pro players, and his ability to score as a big man is the future of basketball.

While the South Carolina native has been praised for length and scoring ability, let's not sleep on his ability to see the floor. Though he only averages .6 assists per game, the 6-9 wing's basketball I.Q. flashes all over his film with cross-court passes and entry passes into the post. Unfortunately, his teammates struggle to convert around the basket, which has tainted his assist-to-turnover ratio.

Nonetheless, Jackson is the straw that stirs the drink for his team. Even when he's not contributing offensively, he makes his presence felt on defense, averaging a block per contest.

Johnson and Jackson have yet to score 20 points a piece in a game, but the Gamecock faithful may be in for a treat as both settle in for the second half of the season.

