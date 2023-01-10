Gamecocks Need Bounce Back Game From GG Jackson

Though it isn't always publicized as such, rain always balances sunshine, even when the sunshine is one of the best freshmen in college basketball. GG Jackson's tenure with South Carolina thus far has been phenomenal.

Through the season's first two months, Jackson bombarded the SEC and the rest of college basketball with double-doubles and 20-point performances. However, it seems Jackson hit a snag last week.

In the overtime loss to Vanderbilt, Jackson had only 13 points and shot 0/7 from the three-point line. Though that game was very disappointing by Jackson's standards, it only got worse from there.

Jackson followed the Vanderbilt game with his aforementioned performance against Tennessee, which was far and away the worst game of his young collegiate career. In just 22 minutes, Jackson shot 0/8 and recorded a singular rebound, along with four turnovers.

While that game was a dramatic turn from what we have come to expect from the talented freshman, a game like this isn't uncommon. There is always an adjustment period when ascending to a new level of competition, even for the country's most capable and well-equipped players. This adjustment period means bad games and poor shooting performances, which we have seen from Jackson over the past two games.

Despite the underwhelming play over the past week, a good player can bounce back and find ways to help their team win. Jackson has the tools to make this happen, and he receives plenty of support from head coach Lamont Paris, which should help push Jackson along even further.

With the Kentucky game looming just a day away, it is pivotal that Jackson finds his rhythm once again if the Gamecocks want to find a way to win. Kentucky is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation, particularly offensive rebounding, where they rank fifth in the country in offensive rebounds per game.

It is essential Jackson is in the trenches fighting for rebounds. Otherwise, the second chance points the Wildcats will get will be insurmountable.

The Wildcats' defense allows opposing offenses to shoot 34.1 percent from the three-point line, a below-average mark for the Kentucky defense. This gives Jackson a good opportunity to find his jumpsuit once again. Regardless, Jackson bouncing back is pivotal to the Gamecocks' success moving forward.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.