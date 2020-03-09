GamecockDigest
Minor Adjustments Had A Major Impact Against Mississippi State

Chaunte'l Powell

Sunday the South Carolina Gamecocks showed that they can not only adapt, but take their game to the next level as they won their 5th SEC title in six with little resistance from Mississippi State.

According to several players, a few minor adjustments turned what could’ve been a down to the wire thriller into an absolute blowout as South Carolina won 76-62.

“I think we locked in definitely on defense,” forward Laeticia Amihere said. “We focused a lot more on their dribble drive. That’s what they do a lot and they’re very successful at it so we made sure that we contained it.

Lele Grissett added that they did a better job of not letting the moment get to big for them.

 “When we first went against them we were too hype, and the hypeness got in the way,” Grissett said. “When we saw them the second time, we knew what we had to do.”

Head coach Dawn Staley has said throughout this season she’s allowed this team to find their way and have input in the game plan and this weekend was no different.

“I mean, I would just say we have open dialogue with our players last night. It was 10:00 at night. We're going over our scouting report with our players,” Staley said. “I asked Ty ‘how you want to play this? How you want to play them?’ She was like ‘we need to zone them.’ In Coach Fred's scouting report he talked about zoning them before they got in the room.”

Staley added that it then become up to here to take what they were saying into consideration.

“I'm just like, you hear it once, you hear it twice from a player, then you just kind of formulating,” she said. “Although we didn't play a whole, whole lot of zone, we created zone concepts within our man. That was what got them under control because they weren't having their way with dribble-drive down the lane. Our commitment to that. It's that type of team where we had very little practice and we just talked about things. They can see it. When you have a team like that can visualize it and see it without having to have a hundred reps and a lot of prep time, that's probably the difference maker in teams of our past and this present team, that they just have a better understanding of how to play the game.”

The Gamecocks will find out who they face in the first round during the NCAA Selection Show on March 16.

Gamecocks Win 5th SEC Title in 6 Years

The Gamecocks defeated Mississippi State 76-62 in the SEC title game.

Chaunte'l Powell

Familiarity An Advantage for Gamecocks in SEC Tournament

For some teams, facing an opponent multiple times a year adds a level of difficulty. For the Gamecocks, it's an advantage.

Chaunte'l Powell

A Shot of Henni: Sharp Shooting Destanni Henderson leads Gamecocks Past Arkansas

Destanni Henderson hit four 3-pointers in in the Gamecocks' 90-64 SEC semifinals win over Arkansas.

Chaunte'l Powell

Vandy puts the nail in the coffin for South Carolina's NCAA Tournament hopes.

Chaunte'l Powell

Vanderbilt tops South Carolina 83-74 behind Pippen in finale

South Carolina had a rough shooting night, finish 1-13 from behind the 3-point arc.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Boston, Harris On Wooden Award Final Ballot

The winner of the 2020 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy's during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, April 10, 2020.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Arkansas Mounts Massive Comeback; Will Face Gamecocks in SEC Semis

Arkansas erased a double digits deficit to defeat Texas A&M and will face South Carolina in semifinals of SEC Tournament.

Chaunte'l Powell

Baseball Defeats Cornell on a Blustery Day at Founders Park

The Gamecock bullpen did not give up a hit in the 10-2 win.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Gamecock energizes South Carolina in win over Georgia

The Gamecocks has some rust early on after a few days off, but the bench gave them the jumpstart they needed in the 89-56.

Chaunte'l Powell

Laeticia Amihere Shares Her Experience Playing with Canadian National Team

In February South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere stepped away to represent Canada and helped the national team qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC_it_2believe_it