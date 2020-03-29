GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Moving Past The Big What If

Chaunte'l Powell

The 2019-2020 season will be a tough one for Gamecock fans to get past. The women’s basketball team saw their title hopes dashed by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent canceling of the NCAA Tournament in addition to spring sports.

This sudden quarantining of the nation has left many trying to theorize and simulate what would have happened if the tournament had played out.

While there are too many variables to at play to fully determine who would’ve been in the championship game, two things remain evident; the South Carolina Gamecocks were poised for a title run and they will be in a position to do so next season.

As it stands now, the Gamecocks will loses Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. The senior anchors will be missed on both ends of the court, but South Carolina is poised to return a talented core and bench that put them well above their competitors.

In addition to that, Texas transfer and former McDonald’s All-American Destiny Littleton will be cleared to play and had been rehabbing all year. The Gamecocks are also adding five-star guard Eniya Russell out of Baltimore.

Gamecock fans still have something to look forward two in April after voting  for the Hoop Hall awards. Harris is a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award for point guards, while Aliyah Boston is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award for centers. Voting has already ended, but the results will be the announced in the next few days.

https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina/basketball/should-south-carolina-s-women-s-basketball-team-be-crowned-national-I60r7zMYt0G55j4QDynKVA

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy football implications of the latest mock NFL draft.

Chaunte'l Powell

What if the Power 5 split from the FBS?

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC To Allow Schools To Hold Virtual Meetings With Players

SEC schools received a memo stating that starting Monday they will be able to meet virtual with student-athletes

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina staff makes PSA amidst coronavirus outbreak.

Chaunte'l Powell

The NCAA Issues Warning to Schools Not Observing Recruiting Dead Period

The NCAA has caught wind that several schools have not been observing the dead period in recruiting currently in effect in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chaunte'l Powell

Nebraska State Patrol's Internal Investigation Determines No Racial Profiling During Marcus Lattimore Traffic Stop

Lattimore and his wife Miranda were pulled over during their cross country road trip earlier this month and the NSP maintains there was no racial bias.

Chaunte'l Powell

Q&A with A'ja Wilson

The former Gamecock great took to the NBA's official Twitter account to answer questions from fans.

Chaunte'l Powell

Financial Effects Of Coronavirus Felt In NCAA As Revenue Distribution Is Significantly Cut

Member schools are going to receive 62.5 percent less than what was originally expected due in large part to the cancellation of the March Madness tournament.

Chaunte'l Powell

Javon Kinlaw's Draft Stock On The Rise

Mel Kiper Jr. says the DT could be a top 10 pick in this year's NFL draft.

Chaunte'l Powell

Tyasha Harris Among Wade Trophy Finalists

It marks the third time in four seasons that a Gamecock has been among the finalists for the award

University of South Carolina Athletics