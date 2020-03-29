Moving Past The Big What If

The 2019-2020 season will be a tough one for Gamecock fans to get past. The women’s basketball team saw their title hopes dashed by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent canceling of the NCAA Tournament in addition to spring sports.

This sudden quarantining of the nation has left many trying to theorize and simulate what would have happened if the tournament had played out.

While there are too many variables to at play to fully determine who would’ve been in the championship game, two things remain evident; the South Carolina Gamecocks were poised for a title run and they will be in a position to do so next season.

As it stands now, the Gamecocks will loses Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. The senior anchors will be missed on both ends of the court, but South Carolina is poised to return a talented core and bench that put them well above their competitors.

In addition to that, Texas transfer and former McDonald’s All-American Destiny Littleton will be cleared to play and had been rehabbing all year. The Gamecocks are also adding five-star guard Eniya Russell out of Baltimore.

Gamecock fans still have something to look forward two in April after voting for the Hoop Hall awards. Harris is a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award for point guards, while Aliyah Boston is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award for centers. Voting has already ended, but the results will be the announced in the next few days.

