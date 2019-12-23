Four Gamecocks recognized by Phil Steele for outstanding seasons

The University of South Carolina announced that four members of the football team were recognized for their outstanding seasons by national college football analyst Phil Steele.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was named first-team All-SEC and fourth-team All-America by the national media outlet. The 6-6, 310-pounder from Charleston, S.C., notched 35 tackles and 6.0 sacks, tying for eighth in the SEC. He added four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. Kinlaw was previously named first-team All-America by the Associated Press, second-team All-America by USA TODAY, first-team All-SEC by the Southeastern Conference coaches, and second-team All-SEC by the AP. In addition, he was a second-team All-SEC selection and a third-team All-American, according to Pro Football Focus.



Senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards was a second-team All-SEC selection, according to Steele. The 6-3, 215-pounder from Conway, S.C., led the SEC with 7.1 receptions per game and ranked fourth with 81.6 receiving yards per game. He owns the school records for consecutive games with a catch (48), career receptions (234) and career receiving yards (3,045). He was previously named a second-team All-SEC selection by the league's 14 coaches and was a third-team All-SEC selection by Pro Football Focus.



D.J. Wonnum earned a spot on Steele's third-team All-SEC unit. Wonnum, a 6-5, 260-pound senior defensive end from Stone Mountain, Ga., recorded 37 tackles including 24 solo stops. He was tied for 12th in the SEC with 9.5 tackles for loss and tied for 17 with 4.5 sacks. He also logged three quarterback hurries, forced a fumble, blocked a kick and had an interception. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week against Kentucky after recording 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble. He was a second-team All-SEC choice by the Associated Press.



Joining Wonnum on Steele's third-team All-SEC unit is defensive back Israel Mukuamu. Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound sophomore cornerback from Bossier City, La., ranked fifth on the team with 59 tackles, while his team-leading four interceptions tied for second in the SEC. He ranked third in the conference with a team-high 13 passes defended. Mukuamu was the national Player of the Week after intercepting three passes, including a pick-6, in the upset win over Georgia. He was a second-team All-SEC choice by the Associated Press.



Kinlaw, Edwards and Wonnum have all accepted invitations to the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will take place in Mobile, Ala. on Jan 25.