REPORT: Lamont Paris Likely to Return for Another Season at South Carolina

Lamont Paris is likely to return as the South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball coach.

The college basketball season is not yet officially over for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but once their run in the SEC Tournament ends, it will be the. The Gamecocks ended the regular season with a conference record of 4-14 and an overall record of 13-18. That had them finish third-worst in the conference.

Despite the struggles of this season and the let down of last season, JC Schurburtt with insidegamecocks.com has reported that South Carolina is expected to bring back head coach Lamont Paris for another season.

"Barring a major change of heart on the part of the South Carolina administration, Lamont Paris will return for a fifth year to lead the Gamecocks men's basketball program, multiple contacts have confirmed to me," Schurburtt posted on X.

Feb 28, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris reacts on the sideline during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After making the NCAA tournament during the 2023-2024 season and finishing the season with a 26-8 record, the Gamecocks have since gone 25-38 over the last two seasons with zero NCAA tournament appearances. This will now be the third out of Paris' four seasons in which the program has both not made the tournament and will finish with a losing record. The program has also failed to win five or more conference games in three of Paris' four seasons.

Needless to say, things have not improved much for the men's basketball program in Columbia since Paris was hired. Things looked like they were maybe taking a turn after his second season with the program, but the Gamecocks have now taken several steps back since they made the NCAA Tournament.

It should be worth noting that the Gamecocks have a history over showing commitment to the coaches they choose to hire, at least for the men's basketball. Since 2001, the Gamecocks have had just four differenct coaches for the men's basketball team. The only coach during that span to not make it past four season was Darrin Horn, who is also the only coach on the list to not make the NCAA tournament during his time in the position.

If Paris does return for another season, it likely will be his last effort to turn the program around. If he replicates another season like the ones he has had the last two years, it likely will mean his run with the Gamecocks will come to an end.