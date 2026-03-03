South Carolina Guard Raven Johnson is Named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year

South Carolina senior guard Raven Johnson earns SEC defensive player of the year honors this season, the conference announced on Tuesday. Five Gamecocks made All-SEC selections, tying Tennessee (2001) for the record.

Per the conference's page, first-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach, Newcomer, Freshman, Defensive Player, 6th Player and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 16 coaches.

Johnson has been a tough defender since arrive on campus in 2021. In her final year of eligibility, Johnson has started all 31 games this season averaging 10 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Johnson has 14 multi-steal games and four multi-block games.

This just adds on to what has been an impressive legacy for Johnson in the garnet and black. She was a member of the 2025 All-SEC Defensive team, helped the Gamecocks become just the third program in history of AP Poll to hold No. 1 spot every week in back-to-back seasons, and was a part of a team that went undefeated in route to a national title (2023-2024).

All-SEC Gamecocks

Feb 22, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks center Madina Okot (11) makes a three point basket against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Johnson joined four other teammates in the All-SEC team selections this season. Forward Joyce Edwards (First Team), guards Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson (Second Team), and Ta'Niya Latson (Second Team), and center Madina Okot (Second Team) were all voted on by the 16 conference coaches.

The third ranked Gamecocks wrapped up the regular season with a ranked road win over Kentucky last week. Now the team will attempt to win a fourth consecutive SEC Tournament Championship this weekend. Should South Carolina pull off this feat, they will be the only team in league history to win four straight.

