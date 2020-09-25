SI.com
GamecockDigest
SEC Establishes Start Dates for Basketball League Play

University of South Carolina Athletics

The Southeastern Conference has established Dec. 29 and 30 as the new start dates for its 2020-21 men's basketball conference schedule while the women's basketball start date will remain Dec. 31, 2020, as previously scheduled, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday.

The 2020-21 SEC men's basketball conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates. Ten SEC schools will fill one of those open dates with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January. The four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play league games that day.

The 2020-21 SEC women's basketball conference schedule remains at 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule.

Earlier this month, the NCAA Division I Council approved a Nov. 25 start date for the 2020-21 men's and women's college basketball seasons, when the SEC will begin non-conference play. Teams can begin preseason practice on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and will have a 42-day window to conduct no more than 30 practices.

