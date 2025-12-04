South Carolina Football: Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth Signs With the Gamecocks

Top ten 2026 four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth signed his letter of intent with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Early National Signing Day. Duckworth has been committed to the Gamecocks since July and will officially start his time in Columbia after signing on Wednesday,

The 6-foot-3 and 195 pound signal caller out of Jackson High School in Jackson, Alabama first committed to the Gamecocks in August of 2023, but re-opened his commitment in June of 2024 for a year. He named South Carolina and Auburn as his final two schools this summer before committing once again to Beamer's Gamecocks and never looked back.

Duckworth was stellar in his Junior season for the Aggies. He led Jackson High to a 14-1 record and an Alabama 4A championship. All while Completing 162 of 243 passes (66.7%) for 3,439 yards with 39 TD and 10 INT. Also carried the ball 62 times for 648 yards (10.5 YPC) and 12 TD.

Dual-Threat

Defenses better get their ducks in a row!



Welcome Home, @LandonDuckworth pic.twitter.com/Eg98yzVbCz — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) December 4, 2025

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247 Sports, said Duckworth is made for modern college football.

"Dynamic dual-threat signal caller with rare physical tools that might eventually need two hands for all the rings that he has collected while in high school. Made-to-order for a modern spread attack with his quick release and zone-read talent," Ivins writes.

Duckworth is a multi-sport athlete also winning state titles in basketball and gold medals in track and field. On the court, he averaged 10.3 ppg and 5.8 rpg as a junior. And on the track he ran 23.18 in the 200-meter dash, 6-0 in the high jump and 17-8 in the long jump, per Atheltic.net.

This is the lone quarterback target of the 2026 class for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. Should LaNorris Sellers not find himself in a garnet and black uniform next season, Duckworth could be in line to compete for immediate playing time. He will join a room that already has 2025 signee Cutter Woods and Ohio State transfer Air Noland.

