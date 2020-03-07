GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

A Shot of Henni: Sharp Shooting Destanni Henderson leads Gamecocks Past Arkansas

Chaunte'l Powell

The Arkansas Razorbacks have shown they can light it up from deep in a hurry and after yesterday’s 69 three-point attempts, South Carolina knew they would have to guard them from behind the arc.

The Gamecocks flipped the script and let their 3-point shooting lead the way as they won 90-64 in the seminfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Destanni Henderson in particularly came off the bench and got hot from behind the arc. She hit three of her first four 3-pointers and the put the Gamecocks up 36-23 in the second quarter. She finished with a career-high 21 points, including four threes to lead the way.

In the first quarter, the Razorbacks looked like they were picking up where they left off in the quarterfinals game, hitting two 3-pointers to start the game off. Arkansas tried to push the tempo and make the Gamecocks get out and run. South Carolina did just that and got transition baskets while Arkansas went a stretch with 10 missed shots. The finished the first quarter just 2 of 16.

Shooting picked up for Arkansas has Amber Ramirez hit back-to-back threes before Henderson went on a scoring tear of her own.

The South Carolina defense continued to protect the paint as the Gamecocks recorded seven blocks as a team.

South Carolina was held scoreless for the first four minutes of the third quarter and the Razorbacks took advantage, going on an 8-0 run. Arkansas cut the lead to eight with a layup by Alexis Tolefree, but she went down on the play and came up grabbing her right ankle. She hobbled off the court, but would return.

A few plays later, Zia Cooke went up to contest A’Tyanna Gaulden’s shot, came down and smacked her head on the court and had to exit the game but would also return.

Despite Ramirez’s 18-point effort, the Gamecocks would build a 20-point lead and never looked back.

Cooke finished with 14 points while Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Aliyah Boston both finished with 13 and Tyasha Harris with 11.

The Gamecocks avenge last season’s quarterfinals loss to the Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament and secure their spot in Sunday’s 2 p.m. championship matchup against either Mississippi State or Kentucky.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vandy puts the nail in the coffin for South Carolina's NCAA Tournament hopes.

Chaunte'l Powell

Vanderbilt tops South Carolina 83-74 behind Pippen in finale

South Carolina had a rough shooting night, finish 1-13 from behind the 3-point arc.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Boston, Harris On Wooden Award Final Ballot

The winner of the 2020 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy's during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, April 10, 2020.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Arkansas Mounts Massive Comeback; Will Face Gamecocks in SEC Semis

Arkansas erased a double digits deficit to defeat Texas A&M and will face South Carolina in semifinals of SEC Tournament.

Chaunte'l Powell

Baseball Defeats Cornell on a Blustery Day at Founders Park

The Gamecock bullpen did not give up a hit in the 10-2 win.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Gamecock energizes South Carolina in win over Georgia

The Gamecocks has some rust early on after a few days off, but the bench gave them the jumpstart they needed in the 89-56.

Chaunte'l Powell

Laeticia Amihere Shares Her Experience Playing with Canadian National Team

In February South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere stepped away to represent Canada and helped the national team qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Gamecocks To Face Georgia in SEC Tournament

After a double bye, South Carolina will take on Georgia in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Chaunte'l Powell

Mike Bobo Talks Early Progress As Well As Offensive Identity

South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo spoke on Thursday about his team's progress do far as well as what he would like their offensive identity to be.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina vs. Everybody

The Gamecocks find themselves in the midst of a battle for an SEC Championship as well as one for respect from the rest of the nation.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it