Former Gamecocks Congratulate Current Seniors on Successful Collegiate Careers

Chaunte'l Powell

Sunday marks the last regular season game for seniors Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.

The two have has very successful careers as each has a host of feats and records to their names and both were part of the 2017 national championship team.

USATSI_9983710

South Carolina has seen numerous players go on to accomplish things at the professional level and several of them took time out to offer words of encouragement and congratulations to the two as they prepare to take the next step in their careers.

How South Carolina's QBs Will Fit In Mike Bobo's Offense

The coaching staff is currently tinkering and experimenting with a few things on the offensive side of the ball to see what best fits the personnel.

Chaunte'l Powell

Players evaluate one another at NFL Combine.

Chaunte'l Powell

Deontay Wilder has a message for fans after losing to Tyson Fury.

Chaunte'l Powell

Baseball Falls to Clemson in Series Opener

The Tigers took game one 7-1.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Has South Carolina Done Enough to Make the Big Dance?

The Gamecocks have pulled off some impressive wins, including Wednesday's 94-90 victory over Georgia, but will it be enough come March?

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Gamecocks Notch 22nd Straight Win at Florida

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points, Tyasha Harris added 16

University of South Carolina Athletics

Incoming South Carolina Freshman Rico Powers Jr. Talks Upcoming Season

The South Carolina signee spoke about what he's looking forward to this fall and what he's looking to improve on before then.

Chaunte'l Powell

Frink, South Carolina Hold Off Georgia in OT, 94-90

Senior Maik Kotsar came up big for the Gamecocks in overtime.

University of South Carolina Athletics

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Steve Spurrier Headlines SCFHOF Class of 2020

The class also includes former Gamecock tight end Willie Jeffries and administrator Art Baker.

University of South Carolina Athletics

A quick look at the South Carolina quarterbacks during spring practice.

Chaunte'l Powell