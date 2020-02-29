Former Gamecocks Congratulate Current Seniors on Successful Collegiate Careers

Sunday marks the last regular season game for seniors Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.

The two have has very successful careers as each has a host of feats and records to their names and both were part of the 2017 national championship team.

South Carolina has seen numerous players go on to accomplish things at the professional level and several of them took time out to offer words of encouragement and congratulations to the two as they prepare to take the next step in their careers.