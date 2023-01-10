In their last time out, the South Carolina Gamecocks suffered a record-breaking loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, a team that some consider the best in the SEC. It was their worst conference loss since joining the SEC back in 1992 and the worst loss in the Colonial Life Arena since 2007.

Now, the Gamecocks have to travel on the road and take on the John Calipari lead Kentucky Wildcats, who might be in the midst of a down year compared to program expectations but are still widely considered to be one of the most talented teams in all of college basketball.

The Wildcats are led by guard Sahvir Wheeler, who is on track to lead the SEC in assists per game for the third straight season, currently averaging 6.6 assists per contest. South Carolina will need a much better collective effort from its core players to compete in an arena where the Gamecocks historically haven't faired too well, as only Meechie Johnson reached double figures in their last outing against Tennessee.

The Gamecocks' frontcourt will also need to account for veteran big man Oscar Tshiebwe, who's an absolute menace on the glass, averaging 13.2 rebounds per game. It will be important for Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, Josh Gray, and Hayden Brown to remain out of foul trouble, something that's been a reoccurring issue for the group so far this season.

How To Watch South Carolina at Kentucky

Gameday: Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.

Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stadium: Rupp Arena (Lexington, KY)

Rupp Arena (Lexington, KY) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.