SEC Announces 2022 Basketball Schedule

South Carolina is approaching one of the most anticipated basketball seasons in school history. Head coach Lamont Paris and forward GG Jackson have Columbia buzzing with excitement, and they officially know their 2022 opponents.

The SEC announced the 2023 football schedule on Wednesday evening; twelve hours later, they released the 2022 basketball schedule. Here are South Carolina's regular-season conference opponents.

1/3: @ Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. – SEC Network

1/7: vs. Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. – SEC Network

1/10: @ Kentucky, 7 p.m. – ESPN/2

1/14: vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. – SEC Network

1/17: vs. Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network

1/21: vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m. – SEC Network

1/25: @ Florida, 7 p.m. – ESPN2/U

1/28: @ Georgia, 6 p.m. – SEC Network

1/31: vs. Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network

2/4: vs. Arkansas, 3:30 p.m. – SEC Network

2/7: @ Missouri, 9 p.m. – SEC Network

2/11: @ Ole Miss, 1 p.m. – SEC Network

2/14: vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network

2/18: @ LSU, 1 p.m. – SEC Network

2/22: vs. Alabama, 9 p.m. – ESPN/2/U

2/25: @ Tennessee, 6 p.m. – SEC Network

2/28: @ Mississippi State, 9 p.m. – SEC Network

3/4: vs. Georgia, 1 p.m. – SEC Network

