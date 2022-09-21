Shane Beamer Talks Charlotte And The Latest On Injuries

Shane Beamer met the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed various topics with the present media members. In his opening remarks, Shane gave some promising news regarding a highly touted transfer wide receiver in Corey Rucker, as he's missed time since fall camp with a lower-body injury.

“Corey Rucker practiced today. Was great to see him out there, I know he was excited to get out there"

Unfortunately, that was about the only positive development regarding injuries, as coach Beamer explained that the rest of the guys are still in limbo in terms of coming back to play.

"Everyone else [that didn’t play last week or got hurt in the Georgia game] are still questionable as we stand here today, and that’s not coach speak," Beamer ensured. "Some of them practiced today limited, some of them didn’t do much today in practice, but they all have a chance by Saturday so we’ll see how tomorrow goes. That includes everybody but Mo Kaba, Jordan Strachan and Chad Terrell who are season-ending, so keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll get them all back.”

Shane also gives his initial thoughts on the Charlotte 49ers, whom the Gamecocks will face this coming Saturday night, and from the sounds of it, he thinks they're a fast-improving team.

"Certainly getting better. They have elevated their program over the last few years and the team that played the other night against Georgia State is a team that I think they felt like they were going to be going into this season."

In terms of Charlotte's personnel, Coach Beamer thought very highly of 49er's quarterback Chris Reynolds and the weapons surrounding him.

"They return a lot of starters off last year’s team, [including] their starting quarterback who’s about to be a four-time team captain, I mean I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of that… says a lot about that young man. He’s their all-time leading passer, he got hurt in the first game, so he didn’t play in their next two losses. He came back against Georgia State and is everything he’s billed to be. He’s a fantastic player that’s a great athlete. They’ve got talented receivers on the outside, the Conference USA freshman of the year is one of them. The other one’s a guy that’s been an all-conference player every year that he’s been at Charlotte… They scored more points on Georgia State than we did… and North Carolina did… so our defense has a big challenge."

