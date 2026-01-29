South Carolina Gamecock Fans React to Brutal Loss to Florida Gators

South Carolina Gamecock fans were very expressive following the team's brutal loss to the Florida Gators.

The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team was back in action on Wednesday night, and it was one they will want to forget. The Gators walked away with a 95-48 win over the Gamecocks. South Carolina is now 11-10 on the season and 2-6 in conference play. They are now second-to-last in the conference.

The 47-point loss for the Gamecocks ranks as the fourth-worst in program history. The last time South Carolina lost a game like that was back in 1999 when they lost by 47 points to Syracuse. To find a worse loss than that, you would have to go back to 1930, when South Carolina lost to Furman by 59 points.

“There’s playing well, there’s playing poorly and then there’s that. There’s nothing to be proud of in that effort in terms of fight," Paris said last night following the loss.

The only South Carolina players to reach double-digits on Wednesday was Meechie Johnson and Eli Ellis. Johnson finished with 10 points, a rebound and two assists. Ellis chipped in 13 points, two rebounds and an assist. The leading scorer for Florida was Thomas Haugh, who had 18 points, three rebounds and an assist.

Following the loss, Gamecocks fans went to social media to express their frustrations with the season up to this point, and they didn't hold back on letting the world know what they think needs to be done next.

South Carolina Fans Express Frustrations With Basketball Season

Jan 15, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks fans celebrate a three point basket against the Texas Longhorns in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Lamont Paris needs to be fired asap. — Samuel Forrester (@samforrester2) January 29, 2026

If Lamont Paris has a job tomorrow morning, we will know how unserious we are about winning. — Saturday In South Carolina 🤙🏻 (@SaturdayInSC__) January 29, 2026

Lamont Paris gotta go pic.twitter.com/X0dm2eBuLo — CockpitCommander (@Billyluvsbettin) January 29, 2026

I really like Lamont Paris, but one NCAA year isn't strong enough to keep you around when the other three seasons aren't just bad, but the games aren't even competitive. #GAMECOCKS — John (@sectiony7guy) January 29, 2026

The Gamecocks were hoping for this season to be different, but that has not been the case. After making the NCAA tournament two seasons ago, the Gamecocks has been at the bottom of the barrel in the SEC. Some fans are still hoping that Paris can get the program back to postseason play, but that doesn't look like it will be happening this year.

The Gamecocks will be back in action on Friday against the LSU Tigers. It's a winnable game for the Gamecocks as LSU is just 1-7 in conference play thus far. The last time the two teams played, South Carolina won by 10 points, but this time, they will have to find a way to do it on the road.

Perhaps the Gamecocks can regroup and finish the season strong, but even that might not be enought to prevent changes from being made.

More from Gamecocks on SI: