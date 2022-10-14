Hayden Brown Looks To Build Meaningful Relationships

In this new era of the transfer portal in college athletics, with the rules now allotting all college athletes a one-time free transfer opportunity, there's been an abundance of unique stories that have matriculated all across the country, spanning different sports.

One of South Carolina's transfer additions from this past offseason has a chance to create a feel-good story of his own. Forward Hayden Brown will look to make the jump from the Citadel to the SEC in his final college basketball season.

A South Carolina native, Brown was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Bulldogs this past season, averaging 18.8 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game, leading to him being named a second-team All-Southern Conference selection at season's end.

He's not looking to come to South Carolina and be an overbearing teammate who tries to take charge at every opportunity; instead, he wants to build a strong bond with his new teammates by getting to know them off the hardwood.

“I’m a big relational guy, I’m not just gonna come in and assert myself, and assert my dominance, that’s not who I am. I’m gonna come in and try to love on the guys in the best way I know how, and try to get to know them the best way I know how. I think real leaders are able to serve and understand in a way that isn’t me being [me-centered], it’s very others-centered. So I try to just get a better feel for them and let just who I am come across to them.”

Relationships are a big reason Brown decided to transfer to South Carolina. He now will play for head coach Lamont Paris, who coached against Brown's Bulldogs when he was the head coach of the Chattanooga Mocs. This relationship could decide how well the South Carolina Gamecocks do this upcoming season.

“It’s a really special relationship that we’ve had, because it’s been unique. I've played against him for five years, and so I’ve had [somewhat] of a feel for who he is as a person, who he is as a coach. So I’ve been very comfortable with him from the start, and I think we just have a trust that has come over time, where it’s like I know what you’re about, he knows what I’m about, and so we’re able to trust each other and go forward with that relationship.”

