Dawn Staley discusses upcoming rivalry game against Kentucky

Dawn Staley said she believes that No. 13 Kentucky seems to bring the best out of her team and feels that Thursday will be no different.

The No. 5 Gamecocks (12-1) face the Wildcats (11-1) in what will be USC's fifth game against a ranked opponent this season. The Gamecocks are 3-1 so far this season.

After practice Wednesday, Staley discussed what makes the rivalry special, how her team looks so far after the holiday break and how they Gamecocks will try to slow down Kentucky's leading scorer Rhyne Howard.