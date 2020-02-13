Ray Tanner issues statement in regards to NCAA Notice of Allegations

Earlier today Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported that the University of South Carolina has been accused of NCAA violations.

The school was sent a Notice of Allegations by NCAA Enforcement, staying that a Level I violation has been committed. Level I is the most serious at its disposal. The accusation is directly tied to a bribe paid to former men's basketball assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Thursday night South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner issued a statement about the accusation.

"The University of South Carolina has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to a former men's basketball assistant coach," Tanner said in a statement issued by the school. "As expected, this does not involve any institutional, current coaching staff or former or current student-athlete eligibility issues. We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA."