South Carolina overpowers Alabama

The No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks extended their win streak to eight games after defeating Alabama 93-73 Sunday night.

The Gamecock freshman were a force to be reckoned with once again as Zia Cooke scored a team-high 20 points, 11 in the second half and Aliyah Boston finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Gamecocks are now 14-1 on the season and 2-0 in the SEC. USC is the second-highest one-loss team in country behind No. 2 Oregon and are early favorites to win the SEC.

South Carolina's size in the front court was too much for Alabama as the Gamecocks out-rebounded the Crimson Tide (10-5, 0-2) 42-33. USC also blocked six shots compared to Alabama's zero.

Alabama''s Jordan Lewis scored a game-high 21 points and added six assists and seven rebounds.

Destanni Henderson scored 17 points for South Carolina, which had five double-digit scorers.

Senior duo Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The win not only extended South Carolina's winning streak, but snapped Alabama’s five-game home winning streak.

The Gamecocks return home to take on No. 20 Arkansas Thursday at 7 p.m.

STATS WORTH NOTING

NOTABLES

•The Gamecocks held the Tide to nine first-quarter points, the sixth game of the season where Carolina has held an opponent to single digits in the opening frame.

•Boston notched the fifth double-double of her career and her first in SEC action with her 17 points and 12 rebounds. The freshman added three blocks and a steal to her stat line as well.

•Cooke led the Gamecocks with 20 points, the second 20-point game of her career after her career-best 27 point at Dayton (Nov. 13).

•Henderson provided a huge spark off the bench with 17 points, seven of which came during the fourth quarter.

•After handing out six of her seven assists in the first half, Harris scored all 14 of her points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter to help put the Tide away.

•Mikiah Herbert Harrigan finished with 12 points for her 12th game of the season in double figures.