No. 4 South Carolina defeats No. 21 Arkansas

About midway through the third quarter, No. 21 Arkansas had a total of 20 rebounds. No. 4 South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston also had 20 rebounds. It was a dominant performance from the freshman as the Gamecocks (15-1) got the 91-82 win.

Boston finished with 19 points, 25 rebounds and four blocks.

In the first quarter Zia Cooke’s jumper started falling as she went on a 5-0 run by herself and scored 10 points in the opening period. She finished with 21 points on the night to lead the Gamecocks.

Boston was a force on both ends to start, scoring eight points and blocking three shots in the first. The Gamecocks would head into the second quarter with a commanding 31-15 lead.

A’Tyanna Gaulden came off the bench for Arkansas (13-3) and helped push the tempo. The Razorbacks hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and threatened to cut the lead to single digits.

South Carolina hit a rough patch offensively during that time, hitting just 1-of-8 shots at one point, but Mikiah Herbert Harrigan’s three made it a 44-30 game at the half.

Boston continued to make her presence felt in the third quarter, starting off with back-to-back three-point plays and ultimately going on an 8-2 run by herself. Herbert Harrigan’s five points helped the Gamecocks pull ahead 64-43 with 4:45 left in the third quarter.

Arkansas got hotfrom behind the arc in the fourth, hitting 5-of-8 threes and going on an 11-1 run to make it an 87-78 game with game with about 2:30 left to play. South Carolina was able to hit a few free throws and hang on to win.

Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris both finished with 13 points apiece.

Brea Beal was also active on the glass and pulled down 12 rebounds.

South Carolina outscored Arkansas in the paint 42-20, but were outscored in transition 24-13.