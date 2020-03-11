GamecockDigest
Monday's FAMdemonium Event Canceled

University of South Carolina Athletics

In an attempt to keep South Carolina student-athletes and fans safe from potential spread of Coronavirus, the Athletics Department is cancelling Monday's women's basketball fan event, FAMdemonium. While South Carolina Athletics competitions will go on as scheduled, this event is being cancelled based on the format, which encourages fans to meet and interact with the team.

Fans who purchased tickets to the event will receive an email from the Gamecock Athletics Ticket Office with information regarding their refund.

The team and coaching staff will still gather to watch the NCAA Selection Show on Monday and is working on plans to share those moments with fans via its social media platforms.

At this time, Colonial Life Arena and the University of South Carolina are moving forward with hosting the NCAA Div. I Women's Basketball Tournament games as scheduled. University administrators will be in constant communication with the NCAA, which makes decisions on its events based on the best, most current public health guidance available. Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, the University and NCAA will collaborate and make decisions accordingly.

