GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Ole Miss ends South Carolina's win streak

University of South Carolina Athletics

Breein Tyree scored a career-high 38 points and Mississippi placed three players in double figures Wednesday and the Rebels defeated South Carolina 84-70.

Tyree finished 12 of 21 from the field, 11 of 13 from the free throw line and added three rebounds and two assists. Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy scored 13 and 10 points, respectively as Ole Miss (11-11, 2-7 SEC) never trailed.

The Rebels raced to an 8-0 lead in the opening three minutes, led 43-32 at halftime and by as many as 19 points, 72-53, on a 3-point shot by Tyree with 6:29 remaining.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by South Carolina (13-9, 5-4), led by Jermaine Couisnard's career-high 28 points. Maik Kotsar added 19 points with a team-high eight rebounds. 

Ole Miss shot 27 of 57 (47.4%) from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and 24 of 32 (75%) from the free throw line. The Rebels out rebounded South Carolina 39-29, as Khadim Sy had a team-high eight rebounds.

South Carolina was 23 of 56 (41%) from the field, 6 of 20 (30%) from the 3-point line, highlighted by Couisnard with 8 of 18 from the field, including three 3s.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Muschamp discusses South Carolina signees

The Gamecocks received a few pleasant surprises and some expected news on National Signing Day. Muschamp discussed the signees.

Chaunte'l Powell

National Signing Day ends with no LOI from South Carolina commit Jordan Burch

Will Muschamp spoke on signees Wednesday evening and did not mention Burch.

Chaunte'l Powell

Burch hasn't sent in LOI. https://twitter.com/chauntelpowell/status/1225172045551620097?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/maven-user-photos/southcarolina/content/VJTzxXQajEGdLo9BLKWaJQ/FSD3Lzq8-UGHo46HP1Wdzg Exhale, Gamecock fans. Burch is coming to South Carolina. …

Chaunte'l Powell

Burch and Huntley set to sign at Hammond. https://twitter.com/chauntelpowell/status/1225114447439716352?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

National Signing Day Updates

The Gamecocks received a few pleasant surprises to start National Signing Day off.

Chaunte'l Powell

Caldwell picks South Carolina. https://twitter.com/chauntelpowell/status/1225074434056298496?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. First up on the National Signing Day agenda is WR Ger-Cari Caldwell. He's narrowed his choices down to South Carolina and Tennessee. …

Chaunte'l Powell

Tonight's SEC Nightly episode previews National Signing Day. https://twitter.com/SECNightly/status/1224835367603523585?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston, Harris Named Wooden Late Season Top 20

It is the first appearance on the award's late season list for both Gamecocks.

University of South Carolina Athletics