Gamecock Digest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Gamecocks happy but humble heading into Missouri

Chaunte'l Powell

They South Carolina Gamecocks are trying to find the right balance between celebrating their accomplishments thus far while keeping their eye on the ultimate prize.

USC was voted the top team in the nation in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. Head coach Dawn Staley spoke to the media ahead of the Gamecocks’ road game against Missouri and said that she wanted her team to enjoy the moment and cherish, but understand there’s still work to be done.

Since the release of the latest rankings, the Gamecocks have held a couple of practices and Staley said it was business as usual and her team looked focused and grounded.

That type of poise may be shocking considering the amount of youth on the team, but this week alone saw a number of upsets to majority of the teams in the top ten.

Tyasha Harris and Zia Cooke said as a team they’ve seen how rankings can change in a blink of an eye and it helps them to remain humble and locked in.

The Gamecocks head to Columbia, Miss. to take on a team that has grown to be a rival in the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers are 4-13 this season and trail the series 6-3.

The game could be a milestone for a few Gamecocks as Harris needs two assists to become just the second Gamecock all-time to record 600 assists and 1,000 points in her career. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan needs 25 points to reach 1,000. She will become just the sixth Gamecock to record 1,000 points and 100 blocks in her career.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on SEC Network.

See Staley's full press conference below:

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dawn Staley reacts to WNBA's tentative collective bargaining agreement …

Chaunte'l Powell

Connor Shaw talks duties as new Director of Player Development

The all-time winningest QB in South Carolina history is ready to help student-athletes navigate the rigours they will face at the collegiate level.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Postgame reactions and interviews as LSU defeats Clemson in National Championship…

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston named SEC Freshman of the Week

The Gamecock forward has received the accolade for a fourth time.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Around the SEC: LSU Championship parade set. …

Chaunte'l Powell

Texas reportedly hired South Carolina's Coleman Hutzler as linebackers coach and special teams…

Chaunte'l Powell

LSU ends the season unscathed. https://twitter.com/glenwest21/status/1216952867539390469?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: for live updates of tonight's national championship game, follow along here. …

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks take top spot in AP Poll

The Gamecocks were rewarded for their consistency during a week do upsets.

Chaunte'l Powell

Connor Shaw officially named Director of Player Development

South Carolina's all-time winningest QB replaces Marcus Lattimore.

Chaunte'l Powell