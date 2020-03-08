GamecockDigest
Gamecocks Win 5th SEC Title in 6 Years

Chaunte'l Powell

The South Carolina Gamecocks are back on top after defeating Mississippi State BLANK-Blank to win their fifth SEC title in six years.

Jordan Danberry got to the basket immediately following the opening tip, but the Bulldogs would miss their next six shots and shoot 25 percent from the field in the opening period.

South Carolina meanwhile, pushed the tempo and scored 14 fastbreak points. The Gamecock bigs were able to get position deep in the post and guard Tyasha Harris made sure to find them. The Gamecocks scored 28 points in the paint in the first half, six of them coming from Brea Beal in the first quarter.

The block party continued for South Carolina as they logged six blocks as a team in the first half alone.

Things got chippy late in the second quarter as Aliyah Boston and Mississippi State’s Yemiyah Morris got tied up and there was some extra swinging from Morris after the jumpball was called. Mikihah Herbert Harrigan confronted her and both players were assessed a technical.

South Carolina went into the halftime break with a 38-22 lead.

The Gamecocks continued to throttle the Bulldogs in the third quarter without much of a fight from MSU.

One particular sequence featured a fast break with a pass from Herbert Harrigan to Zia Cooke and finally to a trailing Beal for a layup that got the Gamecock bench as well as the crowd on their feet.

Beal finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.  

Herbert Harrigan led the way with 15 points, while Cooke and Harris both recorded 10. Harris had the team's second double double recording 10 assists as well. 

Familiarity An Advantage for Gamecocks in SEC Tournament

For some teams, facing an opponent multiple times a year adds a level of difficulty. For the Gamecocks, it's an advantage.

Chaunte'l Powell

A Shot of Henni: Sharp Shooting Destanni Henderson leads Gamecocks Past Arkansas

Destanni Henderson hit four 3-pointers in in the Gamecocks' 90-64 SEC semifinals win over Arkansas.

Chaunte'l Powell

Vandy puts the nail in the coffin for South Carolina's NCAA Tournament hopes.

Chaunte'l Powell

Vanderbilt tops South Carolina 83-74 behind Pippen in finale

South Carolina had a rough shooting night, finish 1-13 from behind the 3-point arc.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Boston, Harris On Wooden Award Final Ballot

The winner of the 2020 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy's during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, April 10, 2020.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Arkansas Mounts Massive Comeback; Will Face Gamecocks in SEC Semis

Arkansas erased a double digits deficit to defeat Texas A&M and will face South Carolina in semifinals of SEC Tournament.

Chaunte'l Powell

Baseball Defeats Cornell on a Blustery Day at Founders Park

The Gamecock bullpen did not give up a hit in the 10-2 win.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Gamecock energizes South Carolina in win over Georgia

The Gamecocks has some rust early on after a few days off, but the bench gave them the jumpstart they needed in the 89-56.

Chaunte'l Powell

Laeticia Amihere Shares Her Experience Playing with Canadian National Team

In February South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere stepped away to represent Canada and helped the national team qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks To Face Georgia in SEC Tournament

After a double bye, South Carolina will take on Georgia in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Chaunte'l Powell