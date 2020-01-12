Gamecock Digest
South Carolina loses close one to Tennessee

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina went on the road in search of its first SEC win. They return home empty handed after a heartbreaking 56-55 loss to Tennessee. 

 South Carolina (8-7, 0-2 SEC) had the ball in the closing seconds with a chance to take the lead, but AJ Lawson drove into Fulkerson in the lane and was called for the offensive foul. Tennessee (10-5, 2-1) threw a long pass that Jordan Bowden caught while staying inbounds to run out the clock.

Lawson, who entered the day with a team-leading 15.2 points per game, had just four points Saturday and missed all seven of his field-goal attempts.

Maik Kotsar had 17 and Jermaine Couisnard had 15 to lead the Gamecocks. 

Sports Illustrated's Cory Sanning was on the scene and describes how Tennessee "won ugly." 

