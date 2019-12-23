Gamecock Digest
Gamecocks upset No. 9 UVA

Chaunte'l Powell

One of the most unpredictable seasons in college basketball continues as the South Carolina Gamecocks upset No. 9 UVA 70-59.

Per South Carolina's athletic department,Jair Bolden scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and had 10 of his 14 in the second to help.

The Gamecocks (8-4) led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points. The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way.
Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts.
Justin Minaya added 12 points for South Carolina, 10 of them coming after halftime.

Gamecocks find a way to win against No. 25 South Dakota

Chaunte'l Powell

The Coyotes' scrappy defense forced the Gamecocks to look for different ways to score in the 73-60 win Sunday.

Chaunte'l Powell

Tyasha Harris launches it from almost full court…

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: what's next for UGA

Dawn Staley says freshmen are coming along

Chaunte'l Powell

After the 89-46 rout of Duke, Dawn Staley said her freshmen class is playing beyond their years thanks to the guidance of the veterans

A look at what South Carolina can expect on National Signing Day

Chaunte'l Powell

As early signing period came to a close Friday, the Gamecocks still had five more commits. They must now wait to sign their LOI on National Signing Day in February.

Frank Martin urges Gamecock fans to help a fellow coach in need

Chaunte'l Powell

Coker College head coach Jarred Merrill suffered a severe stroke earlier this month and Martin is asking fans to help.

Gamecock fans give players unforgettable experience with Teddy Bear Toss

Chaunte'l Powell

Fans donated over 2000 stuffed animals during the halftime activity.

No. 5 South Carolina rolls past Duke

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina defeated Duke 89-46 on the night of the Teddy Bear Toss.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock fans come through for the Teddy Bear Toss …

Will Muschamp Discusses Early igning Class

Chaunte'l Powell

Muschamp described the 17 who signed early as "athletic" and "explosive.