Unlikely Freshman DB Duo Anchoring South Carolina's Defense

South Carolina is taking big swings on the recruiting trail, now going after top-flight talents. However, they had to find hidden gems during the 2022 cycle, as head coach Shane Beamer was still cementing a culture.

They took chances on several unheralded prospects coming out of high school. To be clear, we aren't talking about recruiting rankings. Many players slip through the cracks of major websites yet still command notable Power-5 offers.

The Gamecocks went after players who weren't even recruited by top programs. They hoped to strike gold, thinking that after years of development, some would become impact starters.

The staff is still working with many from the class, which makes sense. However, a pair of freshman defensive backs have cemented themselves as every-down players that can change a game at any moment.

Corner DQ Smith and safety Nick Emmanwori are the two we are referring to. Smith had three Power-5 offers, including South Carolina, and Emmanwori had one. Both were afterthoughts, players who would be lucky to carve out a role on special teams at a major program.

They've proved everyone wrong thus far, becoming two of college football's best freshmen and filling in admirably for injured veterans. Some elders have returned, but no one is keeping these two off the field.

Emmanwori's Immediate Stardom

All-conference safety RJ Roderick exited the season opener with an injury, thrusting Emmanwori into action. Those close to the program praised him during fall camp, but even they weren't expecting what happened next.

Emmanwori hit the ground running, leveraging his 6-4 frame and athleticism to make an impact. He's a significant factor in run defense, playing the middle of the field when the Gamecocks run Cover-1.

He's going through growing pains, like any true freshman, but may be their biggest surprise. Emmanwori was named a midseason freshman All-American, leading the SEC in tackles after week six.

Smith's Quiet Excellence

Emmanwori's story has overshadowed Smith, but his contributions have been equally meaningful. Smith has twelve tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception to date, making him one of the best corners on the roster.

Smith is the prototype South Carolina corner. He's 6-1 and 212 lbs. with long arms and a willing tackler. The Gamecocks will give anyone with effort and intangibles a chance, and his snap count echoes that.

He continues to make notable improvements each week. The former high school quarterback has all the talent in the world but also has the drive to become a reliable corner in the SEC.

