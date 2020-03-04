GamecockDigest
South Carolina's Defensive Depth Created Problems for SEC's Top Scorers

Chaunte'l Powell

Defense has been South Carolina’s calling card this season as they’ve faced a league full of talented scorers.

Aliyah Boston was the lone Gamecock named to the SEC All-Defensive team, though arguments could made for several others, including Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Brea Beal.

Most recently the Gamecocks were able to slow down Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter, is undoubtedly going in the first round of this year’s WNBA Draft. Carter scored just 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

USC has shown they can handle some of the conference’s premier scorers like recently named SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard of Kentucky, who scored 24 points in her second game against USC, but shot 5-of-22 from the field.

Here’s a look at how the top scorers in the SEC fared against South Carolina’s defense.

Player
School
Average
Average vs USC
% vs USC

Rhyne Howard

Kentucky

23.3 ppg

26 ppg

33%

Chennedy Carter

Texas A&M

21.3 ppg

12 points

31%

Rennia Davis

Tennessee

18.3 ppg

18 points

41%

Chelsea Dungee

Arkansas

17.0 ppg

15 ppg

26%

Alexis Tolefree

Arkansas

16.3 ppg

17.5 ppg

34%

Lavender Briggs

Florida

14.8 ppg

15 points

46%

One of thing South Carolina has been able to do is tire opponents’ leading scorers out by throwing multiple looks at them as seen in the Texas A&M game.

Head coach Dawn Staley said her team has the personnel on the bench to keep up the high level defense throughout the game.

 “We’re a far better defensive team with what we have coming off the bench,” she said. “LeLe [Grissett] is super athletic and big and competitive. [Destanni Henderson] is small and lightning quick and gets in you and under you. Victaria [Saxton] and Laetica [Amihere], they’re shot blockers. They’re rim protectors. So we don’t lose much when we have to go to our bench from a defensive side.”

The Gamecocks await their first opponent in the SEC Tournment and play this Friday at noon in Greenville, SC.

Comments

Basketball

