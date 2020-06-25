GamecockDigest
Gamecock Fans Have A Chance To Win Dinner With A'ja Wilson

Chaunte'l Powell

While A'ja Wilson's playing career in South Carolina may be done, her dedication to helping the state is still going strong. 

The former Gamecock standout and South Carolina native has teamed up with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to help raise money in honor of USC head coach Dawn Staley's sister, Amber Fields, who was recently diagnosed with blood cancer. 

Bidding ends Thursday at 4 p.m. For those interested visit midlands.givesmart.com.

Thursday is also the deadline for WNBA players to decide if they are going to opt out of the condensed season. 

Right now Wilson and her Las Vegas Aces team are heavily favored contenders for a WNBA championship as the season is set to start at the end of July.  

Last season the Aces added MVP candidate Liz Cambage and saw Dearica Hamby take a leap and earn 6th Woman of the Year as the Aces made it all the way to the WNBA semifinals. They fell to the league MVP Elena Delle Donne and eventual WNBA champion Washington Mystics in three games. 

This year they acquired the veteran leadership and talent of Angel McCoughtry. 

Former first overall draft pick Jackie Young should see more minutes as she will be called on to replace another top draft pick in Kelsey Plum, who will be out this season after tearing her a

