Boston's Double Double Powers Carolina Past No. 25 Arkansas

Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to an 86-65 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Thursday night.

Boston, a 6-foot-5 freshman, also had seven blocked shots for the Gamecocks in their 16th straight win.

South Carolina (22-1, 10-0 SEC) got a game-high 25 points from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, who was 11-of-19 from the floor and added five rebounds and five assists. Zia Cooke added 14 points for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina grabbed an early 9-0 lead and was never really threatened after that. It was much different than the first meeting between the teams in January, when Arkansas (18-5, 6-4) rallied from a 20-point deficit before losing 91-82.

This time, the Gamecocks led 46-33 at halftime and led by more than 20 points several times in the second half. South Carolina dominated the boards 57-31 and had 19 offensive rebounds.

Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas with 16 points and Alexis Tolefree, who was coming off a 35-point performance against Missouri, added 13.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks just kept rolling. They have not lost since a 71-57 setback against Indiana in November.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks were coming off an overtime win against Missouri. They have shown marked improvement under third-year coach Mike Neighbors, but they didn't have the size to compete with the Gamecocks.

GAMECHANGER

The Gamecock defense locked down the nation's fourth highest-scoring offense, holding the Razorbacks to just 65 points, their second-lowest output of the season. Arkansas scored just 16 points in each of the final three quarters.

KEY STAT

The Gamecocks continued their rebounding prowess on Thursday by out-rebounding Arkansas 57-31, including 19 offensive boards, which they turned into 24 second-chance points.