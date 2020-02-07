GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Boston's Double Double Powers Carolina Past No. 25 Arkansas

University of South Carolina Athletics

Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to an 86-65 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Thursday night.

Boston, a 6-foot-5 freshman, also had seven blocked shots for the Gamecocks in their 16th straight win.

South Carolina (22-1, 10-0 SEC) got a game-high 25 points from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, who was 11-of-19 from the floor and added five rebounds and five assists. Zia Cooke added 14 points for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina grabbed an early 9-0 lead and was never really threatened after that. It was much different than the first meeting between the teams in January, when Arkansas (18-5, 6-4) rallied from a 20-point deficit before losing 91-82.

This time, the Gamecocks led 46-33 at halftime and led by more than 20 points several times in the second half. South Carolina dominated the boards 57-31 and had 19 offensive rebounds.

Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas with 16 points and Alexis Tolefree, who was coming off a 35-point performance against Missouri, added 13.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks just kept rolling. They have not lost since a 71-57 setback against Indiana in November.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks were coming off an overtime win against Missouri. They have shown marked improvement under third-year coach Mike Neighbors, but they didn't have the size to compete with the Gamecocks.

GAMECHANGER

The Gamecock defense locked down the nation's fourth highest-scoring offense, holding the Razorbacks to just 65 points, their second-lowest output of the season. Arkansas scored just 16 points in each of the final three quarters.

KEY STAT

The Gamecocks continued their rebounding prowess on Thursday by out-rebounding Arkansas 57-31, including 19 offensive boards, which they turned into 24 second-chance points.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Jordan Burch be heading to LSU?

National Signing Day left more questions than answers as the five-star DT's LOI was not sent in. Which leaves the question could he flip?

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

South Carolina's football page announces Jordan Burch is a officially a Gamecock

The announcement came Thursday night.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

South Carolina's football page announces Jordan Burch is officially a Gamecock.

Chaunte'l Powell

Softball Friday and Saturday Opponents Shift Due To Weather

Fans who have purchased tickets for the weekend can still use their Friday tickets for the Friday games and Saturday tickets for Saturday.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Hall Named to The Bowerman Mid Indoor Season List

Senior Quincy Hall makes his third straight appearance on the list.

Chaunte'l Powell

Campbell Named to Preseason All-SEC Second Team

South Carolina was also picked finish 5th in the East Division of the SEC.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Why Georgia was the right move for Jackson Muschamp

The seed to play Division I football was planted long ago and the Muschamp family gets to see it blossom as the Hammond High standout heads to UGA.

Chaunte'l Powell

Ole Miss ends South Carolina's win streak

Brewing Tyree's big night leads Ole Miss past South Carolina, 84-70.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Muschamp discusses South Carolina signees

The Gamecocks received a few pleasant surprises and some expected news on National Signing Day. Muschamp discussed the signees.

Chaunte'l Powell

National Signing Day ends with no LOI from South Carolina commit Jordan Burch

Will Muschamp spoke on signees Wednesday evening and did not mention Burch.

Chaunte'l Powell