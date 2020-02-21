No. 1 Gamecocks outlast scrappy LSU team

The LSU Tigers have played spoiler to several ranked teams this season. Five to be exact. They came into Colonial Life Arena looking to make it six, but the No.1 South Carolina Gamecocks locked in during the second half and got the 63-48 win.

USC (26-1, 13-0 SEC) took a double digit lead in the first quarter, but struggled in the second, scoring just nine points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field with eight turnovers. The Gamecocks also cooled down considerably from behind the arc in comparison to previous games, shooting just 1-of-4 to start.

LSU (18-7, 8-5) used a three minute scoring drought by USC to cut the lead to four. South Carolina went into the halftime break with a 32-26 lead.

USC looked reenergized to start the third quarter, going on a 9-3 run to start, including back-to-back baskets by Aliyah Boston to push the lead back to double digits. Boston finished with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks. The five blocks puts Boston at 74 one the year, breaking Alaina Coates’ single season freshman record for blocks by one.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan finished with 12 points and three blocks. Zia Cooke had 11 points in the night and Tyasha Harris had 10 to round out the top scorers.