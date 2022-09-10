Skip to main content

INJURY: Alex Huntley Leaves the Game vs Arkansas

South Carolina defensive lineman Alex Huntley has left Saturday's contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks with what looked to be a lower body injury.

Huntley was in on the tackle and was rolled up from the backside by a pile of bodies. 

We will keep you updated on any news and notes that are provided on Huntley's status. 

UPDATE: According to the ESPN broadcast Huntley is in the tent having his knee evaluated. 

Huntley exited the tent and was seen jogging on his own behind the South Carolina bench. Huntley has a brace on his right knee and is reportedly attempting to get back in the game as the first quarter comes to a close. 

Pregame Story Lines

South Carolina Football Injury Report

  • Christian Beal-Smith, RB (Foot) IN - Beal-Smith missed the season opener, but Beamer confirmed the fifth-year back will play on his weekly call-in show.
  • RJ Roderick, S (Arm) OUT - Roderick left the Georgia State game on the first drive after suffering an arm injury. Beamer said, "we'll see," when asked about Roderick's status. He did not travel with the team and will not play.
  • Jakai Moore, T (Knee) IN - Beamer stated that Moore could have returned to the contest on Saturday but confirmed the injury may be more significant than the staff originally thought. Moore is expected to go through warm-ups and see how he feels.
  • Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will be out for the second straight week with a foot injury. Beamer confirmed that they will reassess after Arkansas but ruled him out ahead of kickoff.

The College Gameday crew consisted of Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Glen Powell, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit, and the group picked Arkansas across the board.

How to watch South Carolina @ Arkansas

  • Gameday: September 10th, 2022
  • Game Time: 12 pm EDT
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: D.W.R Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

First Quarter

