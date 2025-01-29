Alshon Jeffery Names His South Carolina Mount Rushmore on Johnny Manziel’s Podcast
Former South Carolina and NFL star Alshon Jeffery appeared on the GloryDaze podcast, hosted by Johnny Manziel, where he shared his personal Mount Rushmore of Gamecock football legends. Jeffery notably left himself off the list but selected an elite group of South Carolina greats.
His picks:
- WR Sterling Sharpe
- RB George Rogers
- RB Marcus Lattimore
- WR Sidney Rice
- DE John Abraham
He also gave an honorable mention to Jadeveon Clowney, acknowledging that there were many Gamecock legends he could have named from his time with the program.
A Look at Each Player’s Career
Sterling Sharpe (WR, 1983-1987)
Sharpe was one of the most dominant wide receivers in South Carolina history, finishing his career with 2,497 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. His combination of size, speed, and hands made him a nightmare for defenses. He was so impactful that he earned Heisman Trophy consideration, a rare feat for a wide receiver.
- NFL Career: Drafted 7th overall by the Green Bay Packers in 1988, Sharpe was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro before a neck injury cut his career short. He finished with over 8,000 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns in just seven seasons.
George Rogers (RB, 1977-1980)
The greatest Gamecock of all time, Rogers won South Carolina’s only Heisman Trophy in 1980, rushing for 5,204 career yards, which still stands as a program record. That year, he ran for 1,894 yards, leading the nation in rushing.
- NFL Career: The No. 1 overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft, Rogers won a Super Bowl with Washington in 1987 and rushed for over 7,000 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career. He was named the 1981 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Marcus Lattimore (RB, 2010-2012)
Lattimore was on his way to being one of the all-time greats before devastating knee injuries cut his career short. He rushed for 2,677 yards and 38 touchdowns in just three seasons and was receiving early Heisman Trophy buzz in 2011 before his first major knee injury. His physical running style, leadership, and resilience made him a fan favorite and one of the most respected players in school history.
- NFL Career: Drafted in the 4th round by the San Francisco 49ers, but due to injuries, he never played a snap in the NFL. Despite this, his impact on South Carolina football remains legendary.
Sidney Rice (WR, 2004-2006)
Rice was a dominant receiver for the Gamecocks, recording back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and finishing with 2,233 career receiving yards and 23 touchdowns in just two seasons before declaring for the NFL Draft.
- NFL Career: Drafted in the 2nd round by the Minnesota Vikings, Rice broke out in 2009 with 1,312 yards and 8 touchdowns, helping the Vikings reach the NFC Championship. He later won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.
John Abraham (DE, 1996-1999)
One of the best pass rushers in school history, Abraham recorded 23.5 career sacks at South Carolina, setting the stage for a dominant NFL career.
- NFL Career: Drafted 13th overall in 2000 by the Jets, Abraham went on to record 133.5 career sacks over 15 seasons with the Jets, Falcons, and Cardinals. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and one of the league’s most feared pass rushers.
Honorable Mention – Jadeveon Clowney (DE, 2011-2013)
Clowney was the most dominant defensive player in South Carolina history, winning the 2012 Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end and delivering the iconic "Hit" against Michigan in the 2013 Outback Bowl.
- NFL Career: Drafted No. 1 overall in 2014, Clowney became a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the league’s top defensive disruptors.
Jeffery’s list features a mix of Hall of Fame-level talent, program-changing stars, and Gamecock legends, highlighting the rich history of South Carolina football.
