Cam Skattebo Shows Off Big Step Forward in Recovery From Gruesome Ankle Injury
Cam Skattebo's electric rookie season came to an ubrupt end when he suffered a gruesome injury against the Eagles in Week 8. The former Arizona State star had an open tibia fracture, a ruptured deltoid ligament and also dislocated his right ankle. He had to be carted off the field in what was an emotional moment for everyone involved with the Giants organization.
On Wednesday morning, Skattebo showed off a big step forward in his healing process as he filmed himself walking into the team's facilities under his own power.
Previously Skattebo, who rushed for 410 yards with five touchdowns and also had 207 receiving yards and two more scores in his eight games this year, had needed a scooter to help him get around in the days and weeks after suffering his injuries.
Now, that is no longer the case:
That's pretty impressive to see and the 23-year-old running back has to be thrilled with how quickly he's recovering from the devastating injury.
This sideline photo was taken just a few weeks ago:
How the Giants have fared without Cam Skattebo in the lineup
The Giants ended up losing that game to the Eagles and have since lost all five games after that. Skattebo was a good spark to an offense that has been decimated by injuries to key players, and he formed an exciting connection with fellow rookie Jaxson Dart, who has missed two games last month due to a concussion.
The Giants, who are 2-11, fired head coach Brian Daboll in November and became the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention after their Week 12 loss to the Lions.