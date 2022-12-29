Skip to main content

Antwane Wells Hints That NFL Decision Is Tied To Spencer Rattler

Wide receiver Antwane Wells met with the media on Wednesday and suggested that his status with South Carolina may hinge on quarterback Spencer Rattler.

South Carolina awaits several looming NFL decisions. While the program is focused on the bowl game, it's impossible not to speculate about the possibilities for the 2023 season.

Wide receiver Antwane Wells confirmed to media personnel that he hadn't decided on his NFL future. However, he hinted that the decision could revolve around quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Wells became the No. 1 offensive option for South Carolina toward the end of the year. He made second-team all-SEC and led the Gamecocks in several major statistical categories.

Rattler has an eye on the NFL, as he reportedly has been in love with the prospect of becoming a franchise quarterback for years. It seems like he may benefit from returning to school, but he also hasn't decided.

If the duo returned, they would form one of the most potent tandems in the SEC. They closed the season strong and got a new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains who will throw the football a lot, according to sources.

The Gator Bowl provides Rattler and Wells a chance to showcase their talents in front of another national audience. Many tuned in against Clemson and Tennessee and saw what they put forth; the big question is, can they replicate it?

