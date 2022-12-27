Jordan Burch Undecided On NFL Future

South Carolina lost defensive tackle Zacch Pickens to the NFL Draft, a major blow to their defensive front. Pickens won't play in the Gator Bowl, forcing other defensive tackles to step up in his absence.

Defensive end Jordan Burch also has the decision to make about his professional future but will be available in the bowl game. Burch told the media he hasn't decided yet and will do so after the bowl game.

He carried sky-high expectations into his South Carolina career. Burch was one of the top prospects in the country with all the physical prerequisites to become a star. However, he met a learning curve when he arrived in Columbia.

Burch put in the time over the offseason to step into a starting role and has done so quite well. He's one of the team's most consistent pass rushers and plays contain well in run defense.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White needed someone to become a consistent run defender. Their run defense has been less than ideal this season, but Burch makes one or two big plays per game in the backfield that alter drives.

