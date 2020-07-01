Beth Holtz, Wife Of Former Gamecock Head Coach, Passes Away At 82

Beth Holtz, the wife of legendary South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz, passed away Tuesday night at the age of 82 according to a press release issued by the family.

Holtz experienced complications due to years of cancer treatment. According to the press release she underwent 83 radiation treatments to treat her throat cancer and as a result it left her with deteriorated lining in her throat and esophagus.

Holtz was not just a notable first lady of college football, but a notable entrepreneur having started The Tennis Hog Pro Shop in the late 1970s.

She also worked to create the Holtz Charitable Foundation in 1998 in an attempt to promote Christianity as well as education. The foundation awarded a number of grants to different non-profit organizations that aligned with her vision.

She is missed not only by the Gamecock community, but Notre Dame and Lousiana Tech as well.

Beth is survived by her husband, Lou, her five children and nine grandchildren.