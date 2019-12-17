Gamecock Digest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

South Carolina OC Mike Bobo talks offensive expectations

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina’s new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo held his first press conference Monday afternoon and after a brief opening statement discussed what Gamecock fans can expect to see from his offense this season.

Bobo, who was former the head coach at Colorado State and OC at Georgia, is used to having reliable, pro talent at the running back position. He said Monday that the run game will still be a huge part of the offense.

“My general philosophy, and I think- no I know it aligns with coach [Will Muschamp’s] philosophy, is we want to be a physical football team,” he said. “We want to be able to run the football. I believe you have to run the football in this league to be successful and contend for a championship.”

“But at the same time we want to have balance. We want to be able to spread people out,” he added. “And looking at this roster I think that’s what we’re in the process right now of trying to figure out what the best personnel groups are to attack the teams that we’re going to play this year…”

As much as he wants to bring the knowledge and style that has worked pretty well for him in the past, Bobo later said he’s wise enough to know he can’t force things just because he’s had success at previous schools. He noted that moving from an SEC school to one in the Mountain West conference helped him learn how to adjust and adapt more.

“When I went to Colorado State, we didn’t have Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michele,” he said. “We had some good players and then we evolved there at the University of Georgia as the game evolved…but going to Colorado State, you had to do different things to move the football. A lot of your best players were receiver type guys and trying to get them the ball whether it was handing it to them, more screen game, just being a little bit more innovative in the run game and it was good for me.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Chaunte'l Powell

SI All-American offense named

Kinlaw named AP 1st Team All-American

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina's standout DT collects another accolade

Gamecock players take home awards at football banquet

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina held its annual football banquet and handed out a number of awards

Dawn Staley assess Gamecocks'execution against Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina played one of their more complete games of the season against Purdue and gear up for Duke.

Gamecocks take care of Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina picked up win number 10 on the year after beating Purdue 85-49 Sunday.

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock DB lands at Georgia State. Jamyest Williams announced on his Instagram page that…

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina QB commit named Mr. Football.…

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Joe Burrow brings Heisman trophy to LSU for the first time in 60 years.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Former UGA QB finishes third in Heisman voting.

Gamecocks return to Colonial Life to take on Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

After a five-game road trip, South Carolina will host Purdue and Dawn Staley said it should be a good one.