South Carolina OC Mike Bobo talks offensive expectations

South Carolina’s new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo held his first press conference Monday afternoon and after a brief opening statement discussed what Gamecock fans can expect to see from his offense this season.

Bobo, who was former the head coach at Colorado State and OC at Georgia, is used to having reliable, pro talent at the running back position. He said Monday that the run game will still be a huge part of the offense.

“My general philosophy, and I think- no I know it aligns with coach [Will Muschamp’s] philosophy, is we want to be a physical football team,” he said. “We want to be able to run the football. I believe you have to run the football in this league to be successful and contend for a championship.”

“But at the same time we want to have balance. We want to be able to spread people out,” he added. “And looking at this roster I think that’s what we’re in the process right now of trying to figure out what the best personnel groups are to attack the teams that we’re going to play this year…”

As much as he wants to bring the knowledge and style that has worked pretty well for him in the past, Bobo later said he’s wise enough to know he can’t force things just because he’s had success at previous schools. He noted that moving from an SEC school to one in the Mountain West conference helped him learn how to adjust and adapt more.

“When I went to Colorado State, we didn’t have Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michele,” he said. “We had some good players and then we evolved there at the University of Georgia as the game evolved…but going to Colorado State, you had to do different things to move the football. A lot of your best players were receiver type guys and trying to get them the ball whether it was handing it to them, more screen game, just being a little bit more innovative in the run game and it was good for me.”