Can South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore Repeat His Same Success From 2024?
Jalon Kilgore established himself as a true freshman as he burst onto the scene for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He finished with 76 tackles, six pass deflections, a forced fumble, and an interception. He had one of his best games as a freshman against Vanderbilt, finishing with six tackles (five solo) and a pass deflection. After his stellar freshman campaign, Kilgore was named first-team freshman All-American by ESPN and 247Sports. He was also named SEC All-Freshman in the coaches' poll.
He took a big leap forward last year, especially with his ability to play football, going from one interception to five (ranked t-4th in the country). Kilgore also recorded 48 tackles to go along with five passes defensed. Kilgore was named Third-Team All-SEC by Phil Steele and Second-team All-SEC by College Football Nation after another stellar year. The big question going into this season is if he can be the Gamecocks best defender and continues to add different facets to his game to make him a complete defensive back.
What makes him special is his position flexibility. Kilgore can play a various amount of positions and align anywhere on the football field. He can play star, nickel, robber and even come down in the box and be a rangy defender with his exceptional instincts. The two year starter can do anything you ask of him and relishes in making plays on the ball ad getting the ball back to his offense. Kilgrore has a strong run defensive grade per PFF (Pro Football Focus) with a 74.6 grade. He also has great speed and has been clocked at a top speed of 23 MPH.
Currently, he is being projected as a first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft. South Carolina has been known for producing safeties at a high level. Last year was Nick Emmanwori, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks. This year, Kilgore will be one of the main guys for the Gamecocks, especially defensively, as they look to repeat last year’s success and reach their first-ever College Football Playoff. With his versatility, it will be hard to keep him off the field, and he could be the next great South Carolina defensive back in its history.
