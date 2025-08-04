Can the Gamecocks Avoid Repeating the Failures of the 2023 Season?
The Gamecocks were riding high off a successful 2022 season that ended with a couple top ten wins in November, but ultimately fell flat the following season. Now coming off another impressive campaign, will the Gamecocks build off of that, or are they doomed to repeat the failures of 2023?
In 2023, the team was coming off a strong end of the previous season and was on it's way to opening the season at a neutral site against an ACC opponent (North Carolina). The 2025 squad had a strong finish last season and once again opens at a neutral site against an ACC opponent (Virginia Tech). Shane Beamer is aware of resemblances heading into the season.
"It's something that I've thought about a lot," Beamer said. "Coming off a finish of '22 and then going into '23, first game was a neutral site game against an ACC opponent and we lost. Third game was a SEC game just like it will be this year and we lost."
The similarities seem to stop there. While parts of the schedule are similar, this team has more depth and appears to be focused on the task ahead.
"Similarities, I don't know if there's a lot," Beamer said. "I think this team is maybe a little more mature. This team has kept that mentality that I want the team to have in regards to having an edge about themselves. I'm not saying '23 didn't, [but] it feels different."
That team struggled with injuries throughout 2023 and the offensive line kept then quarterback Spencer Rattler in duress every week. This squad is deeper and more experienced across the board.
"You look back at that 2023 season, injuries had something to do with it," Beamer continued. "The connection of the team wasn't bad, but I don't think it was as good as it could have been."
So while some things seem similar, the Gamecocks are more prepared to handle the ups and downs of the season in 2025.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: